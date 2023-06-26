Document legally ending The Beatles up for auction

Another historic item of Beatles memorabilia is on the auction blocks. The latest is the December, 29, 1974, signed document that signaled the official end of the legendary rock band.

The Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house is currently selling the contract, which is signed by all four members of the band, with John Lennon and George Harrison signing twice since they were the acting directors of the band's record label, Apple Corps LTD.

According to the description, the document released "each Beatles member from their obligation to record as the group known as 'The Beatles,' thus giving each Beatles member their independence from each other to pursue their own projects solely and as individuals."

As of this writing, the artifact has a bid of $100,000, but it’s expected to sell for between $300,000 and $500,000. Bidding closes June 30.

