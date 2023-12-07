Documentaries on John Lennon, Carlos Santana & more eligible for Oscar nominations

By Jill Lances

Documentaries about John LennonCarlos Santana and Blood, Sweat and Tears all have a chance for an Oscar nomination this year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences just announced the films eligible for a nomination in the Documentary Feature Film category, and several music docs made the cut.

Films that could possibly land a nomination include The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, about Lennon's relationship with May Pang; Carlos, about guitarist Carlos Santana; and What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat and Tears?, about the band's 1970 State Department-sponsored tour of Iron Curtain countries Yugoslavia, Romania and Poland.

Also in the running for a possible nomination is Joan Baez: I Am Noise, about folk singer Joan Baez, and Little Richard: I Am Everything, about the legendary musician Little Richard.

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday, January 23. The Oscars will air on ABC, Sunday, March 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

