Documentary about concert promoter Ron Delsener hitting theaters in May

A documentary about legendary New York concert promoter Ron Delsener is set for a May theatrical release.

Abramorama recently acquired the film, Ron Delsener Presents, directed by Jake Sumner. It has announced it will open with a weeklong engagement at Quad Cinema in New York City starting May 30, with the 86-year-old Delsener and some special guests taking part in Q&As during the run. It will then hit theaters in select cities nationwide.

The film gives music fans a behind-the-scenes look at Delsener's 60-year career in live music and features interviews with a whole host of A-list musicians: Bruce Springsteen, Steve Van Zandt, Jon Bon Jovi, the late Jimmy Buffett, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Gene Simmons, Patti Smith, Cher and more.

"For generations most of the live music in New York City and most of its iconic venues were presided over by one individual and his small team, and that was Ron Delsener,” Sumner shares. “Ron's personal story tracks the tale of live music from a cottage industry, to the dominant cultural force and global business it is today."

He adds, "He is probably one of the only living sources of the live music business's entirety, or at least a version of it.”

