Documentary about Japanese guitarist devoted to Jimmy Page getting September release

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

A new documentary about a performer who has devoted his life to celebrating Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has found a new distributor: Abramorama plans to release the film on September 1, Deadline reports.

Mr. Jimmy tells the story of Japanese guitarist Akio Sakurai [Ack-eo Sack-er-I], who was so inspired by Page that he based his style, sound, live performances and more around him. That dedication led him to perform as "Mr. Jimmy" in clubs in Tokyo for 30 years; one night the real Page walked in to check him out. After getting a positive response from his hero, Akio moved to Los Angeles to play in Led Zeppelin tribute band Led Zepagain.

As a bonus for Led Zeppelin fans, the band approved the use of their music, so the film contains many of their greatest hits, performed by Akio. It also features music by Muddy WatersHowlin' WolfOtis RushJohn Lee Hooker and Elvis Presley.

"Mr. Jimmy is much more than a music film. It's a story about a dream coming true," Abramorama's Evan Saxon shares. "Truth can be stranger than fiction, and music works in magical ways. Mr. Jimmy documents both and shows that vision, passion and hard work can bring about more than one imagines. And who doesn't love Led Zeppelin!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!