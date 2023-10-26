Docuseries about John Lennon’s murder, narrated by Kiefer Sutherland, to air on Apple TV+

A new three-part docuseries is set to take a deep dive into the murder of The Beatles legend John Lennon.

John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial, narrated by actor Kiefer Sutherland, will air on Apple TV +, promising the "most thoroughly researched examination" of Lennon's 1980 murder.

According to a press release, the series will feature "exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos, shedding new light on the life and murder of music and cultural icon John Lennon and the investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman, his confessed killer."

The series includes interviews with eyewitnesses to the murder, Lennon’s friends, detectives and prosecutors, and Chapman’s defense lawyers and psychiatrists.

So far, an airdate for the docuseries has not been announced.

Lennon was shot by Chapman outside his New York apartment, The Dakota, on December 8, 1980. Chapman pled guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 20-years-to-life in prison. He became eligible for parole in 2000 but still remains in jail.

