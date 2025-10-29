Doesn’t cut the mustard: Springsteen fan reveals ‘trivial mistake’ in 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

Most celebrity biopics aren't 100% accurate, and now a fan has discovered one glaring error in the new Bruce Springsteen film Springsteen: Deliver me From Nowhere.

In early October, a fan on X who goes by the handle @GenZBruceFan posted, "They made a tiny trivial mistake about Bruce Springsteen's life in Deliver Me from Nowhere," adding, "It does not detract from the film but I clocked it immediately. I think I will reveal it around Halloween."

It turns out the mistake had to do with Springsteen's feelings on mustard. In the film, there's a scene where Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen is asking his girlfriend's daughter about the hot dog she just had, wondering if it had ketchup or mustard on it. When she says mustard, Springsteen says it’s his favorite, but it turns out the real Springsteen has been very vocal about hating the condiment.

To prove their point,@GenZBruceFan posted video of Springsteen going off on an anti-mustard rant during a concert.

"I used to order a ham sandwich with cheese and lettuce and a lot of mayonnaise but no mustard," Springsteen explained in the clip. “Don’t give me no f***** Grey Poupon!"

But he didn’t stop there.

"I don’t like any mustard," Springsteen said. "I don’t like it on my hot dog, I don’t like it on my sandwiches, no. So I would have ham, cheese, lettuce, a lot of mayonnaise on white bread."

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is now in theaters.

