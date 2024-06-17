D'oh! '﻿Simpsons﻿' writer says Duff McKagan "had zero to do" with Duff Beer

The Simpsons is often lauded for its uncanny ability to predict the future, but could it have predicted Duff McKagan claiming credit for being the inspiration behind Duff Beer?

In a recent interview with Stereogum, the Guns N' Roses bassist says that the band's management contacted him in the late '80s saying "some arthouse-like cartoon wants to use your name as the beer, like a college arthouse cartoon."

"I didn't know about branding or anything like that, but that show took off," McKagan continued. "And then they started selling merch and stuff. I never went after him, but I'm like, 'Hey, motherf******,' you know?"

McKagan added that his nickname around that time was "Duff, the King of Beers."

However, early Simpsons writer Jay Kogen has a different version of events. Kogen tells TMZ, "We named it Duff because it's a synonym for butt, tushy, booty, and so on," adding, "Duff is a beer for people who sat on their fat a** all day."

"It's very weird this Duff McKagan guy wants to claim credit for Duff Beer," Kogen says. "He had zero to do with it."

Kogen even says that the only GN'R member the Simpsons writing staff knew of at the time was Axl Rose, though we'd venture to guess they could probably also name the top hat-wearing guitar player.

