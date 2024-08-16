Don Henley celebrating 40th anniversary of 'Building The Perfect Beast' with remastered vinyl reissue

Eagles frontman Don Henley is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his sophomore solo album, Building The Perfect Beast, with a new vinyl reissue.

The album is being released Oct. 4 as a two-LP set for the first time, remastered from the original analog tapes. The release will feature the tune “A Month of Sundays" on vinyl for the first time. Previously the track was only available on CD, cassette and digitally.

And speaking of digitally, the new remastered version of the album is now streaming on all digital outlets.

Released Nov. 19, 1984, Building the Perfect Beast was a commercial success for Henley and has been certified triple Platinum by the RIAA. It hit #13 on the Billboard 200 Album chart and featured two top-10 hits, "The Boys of Summer," which went to #5, and "All She Wants To Do Is Dance," which peaked at #9. The album also featured two songs that landed in the top 40, "Sunset Grill" and "Not Enough Love in the World." "The Boys of Summer" earned Henley a Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

The 40th anniversary vinyl of Building the Perfect Beast is available for preorder now.

Next up on Henley's schedule, he and the Eagles will launch a new residency at the Sphere Las Vegas on Sept. 20. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

