Doors guitarist to play 'Morrison Hotel' at LA show

The Doors are currently celebrating their 60th anniversary, and guitarist Robby Krieger will mark the milestone with a special show at LA's Greek Theatre.

Tickets for the Oct. 30 show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. According to an Instagram post, Krieger will be performing "Morrison Hotel, plus all of the Doors' hits." Opening for him will be the band Tripform, whose members include Pablo Manzarek, son of the late Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek.

Morrison Hotel, released in 1970, was the Doors' fifth album. It features the well-known tracks "Roadhouse Blues," "Waiting for the Sun" and "Peace Frog."

According to Krieger's website, the first 60 tickets sold will cost only $2.50. He notes, "Some of my close friends may also be making special appearances… you'll have to wait & see!" It's possible those "friends" may include Doors drummer John Densmore. He and Krieger are the only surviving members of the band; lead singer Jim Morrison died in 1971.

