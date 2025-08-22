The Doors release concert from 1970 to digital services for the first time

The Doors L-R Robby Krieger, Ray Manzarek, John Densmore and Jim Morrison pose for an Electra Records publicity still circa 1967. (Photo by Electra Records/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Doors have dipped into their archives and shared a classic live concert with fans.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just released Live at Bakersfield to digital services for the first time. It's a recording of their Aug. 21, 1970, concert at the Bakersfield Civic Center, which, according to a post on Instagram, is "one of the most sought-after live shows of 1970."

“For an audience member watching the concert unfold, it probably seemed like The Doors had rehearsed everything, but many of that night’s lyrical and musical twists and turns had never been discussed by the band, let alone rehearsed,” reads the post. “Odds are the band didn’t even have a set list.”

The concert, recorded on a two-track reel-to-reel recorder, features performances of songs like “Love Me Two Times,” “Roadhouse Blues” and “The End," including a 13-minute version of “When the Music’s Over.”

The Doors Live At Bakersfield August 21, 1970 is available now via digital outlets.

