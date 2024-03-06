Drummer Bram van den Berg thanks U2 fans for their support throughout Sphere residency

Drummer Bram van den Berg, who sat in for Larry Mullen Jr. during U2's Las Vegas residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, is thanking U2 fans for the warm welcome he received throughout the residency run.
In a post on U2's official forum, Zootopia, Bram calls the experience performing with the band an "adventure of a lifetime."
U2 wrapped up the residency on Saturday, March 2, after 40 shows at the state-of-the-art Vegas venue. As a thank you to fans, they shared a new video from the residency set to their classic "Beautiful Day," focusing on the audience and all the fans that came to see them from around the world.
