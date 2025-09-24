Duff McKagan shares ‘Fallen Ones’ performance from upcoming 'Lighthouse: Live From London'

Cover of Duff McKagan's 'Lighthouse: Live in London'/(Earmusic)
By Jill Lances

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has shared another track from Lighthouse: Live From London, his upcoming live album and concert film highlighting a show from his Lighthouse Tour '24.

The latest is a performance of "Fallen Ones," a track that appears on his third solo album, 2023's Lighthouse. It is available now via digital outlets.

The album and film capture McKagan's Oct. 25, 2024, concert at London's Islington Assembly Hall and feature 19 tracks, including songs from Lighthouse, as well as covers and other songs from McKagan's career. There's also an appearance by Sex PistolsSteve Jones on covers of David Bowie's "Heroes" and Johnny Thunder's "Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory."

Lighthouse: Live From London will be released Oct. 31 digitally, on CD and as a CD + Blu-ray set that includes the complete Live From London concert film. It will also be released as a two-LP black vinyl set that comes with a replica concert ticket signed by McKagan.

Lighthouse: Live From London is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!