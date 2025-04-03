E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren selling signed instruments & equipment

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren is giving fans a chance to own some of his personal equipment. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is now selling signed guitars, amps, foot peddles and other items on Reverb.

Lofgren revealed on Instagram that the Official Nils Lofgren Reverb Shop now has 50 new items available. He's used all the gear on tour and in the studio, not only with the E Street Band, but also when backing Neil Young in Crazy Horse and in his solo work.

“Over the last decades, in the studios and on stage, these are great pieces that have served me well,” he shared.

More info can be found at reverb.com.

Lofgren is getting ready to break out his equipment once again. Bruce and the E Street Band are set to kick off a U.K. and European tour on May 14 in Manchester, England. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.com.

