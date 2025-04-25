E Street Band’s Max Weinberg on Bruce Springsteen’s 'Tracks II': ‘Fans are going to love it'

Bruce Springsteen fans are anxiously awaiting the release of Tracks II: The Lost Albums on June 27, and E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg says they won't be disappointed.

"I've heard everything and I think the fans are going to love it," Weinberg tells the U.K. outlet The Times. "There is one album [Inyo] Bruce played me where he utilized a mariachi band of musicians, Hispanic musicians. It was just incredible, incredible music."

Tracks II contains seven unreleased Springsteen albums, recorded between 1983 and 2018. That means one album that's not part of the set is the long-rumored full band recording of Bruce's 1982 solo acoustic album, Nebraska, nicknamed Electric Nebraska by fans. But Weinberg hopes the public will one day get to hear it.

He says those recordings were “kick-**, great versions” of the album’s songs, noting, “There’s been this myth that they weren’t well played but we played the hell out of them.”

He adds, "I know the songs were recorded, the tracks are there, so I hope one day Electric Nebraska does make the light of day."

For now, fans are going to have to settle for a film about the making of Nebraska. Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, is due out later this year.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is available for preorder now.

