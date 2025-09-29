E Street Band’s Stevie Van Zandt praises ‘stunning’ 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

(L-R) Steven Van Zandt and Bruce Springsteen attend the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at Alice Tully Hall on September 28, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

While the Bruce Springsteen movie Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere doesn't hit theaters until Oct. 24, it is already receiving high praise from one of The Boss' bandmates.

E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt attended the New York Film Festival premiere of the movie on Sunday and shared his thoughts on the film on X. He calls it a "stunning, meditative, masterful work of art."

“No one is expecting this. In the modern world of AI, Green Screens, Comic Books, and Video Games, this work stands alone,” he adds. “If filmmaking still matters at the Academy, this should win everything.”

He ends the post, “Let's hope this brings back the era when greatness WAS commercial.”

And Van Zandt’s wife, Maureen Van Zandt, agrees with her hubby’s assessment.

"This is a beautiful, profoundly moving film with a spectacular cast," she writes on X. "Brought to tears both times we've seen it. Bravo to Bruce and all involved."

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters and IMAX on Oct. 24. Tickets are on sale now.

