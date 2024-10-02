Eagles add four more shows to Sphere Las Vegas residency

By Jill Lances
The Eagles have added four more shows to their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas: Feb. 14, Feb. 15, Feb. 21 and Feb. 22.

Registration for presale tickets is open now, with the presale launching Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.

The Eagles launched their Sphere residency on Sept. 20, treating fans to a set filled with classic tunes, like “Hotel California,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “New Kid in Town,” “Take it to the Limit,” “Life’s Been Good,” “Take It Easy” and “Heartache Tonight."

They return to the Sphere for their next show on Oct. 11. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

