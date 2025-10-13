Eagles add new Sphere residency dates

The Eagles have announced a new set of dates for their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have added four new shows to their schedule: Feb. 20, 21, 27 and 28.

With the new dates, the Eagles' residency totals 52 concerts, which now makes them the artists with the longest residency at the Sphere; it launched Sept. 20, 2024. Dead & Company previously held that honor, with 48 shows.

The Sphere opened in 2023 with U2's U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, which consisted of 40 dates.

Registration is now open for an artist presale that begins Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. PT.

The Eagles' next residency show is scheduled for Oct. 31. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

