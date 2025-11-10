Eagles announce final 2026 Sphere residency dates

The Eagles have extended their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced what they say are their “final shows” of 2026, adding four more shows on March 20, 21, 27 and 28.

Registration is now open for an artist presale that begins Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Eagles launched their Sphere residency on Sept. 20, 2024, and the new dates bring the total shows to 56, extending their reign as the longest-running residency at the venue. Dead & Company previously held that honor, with 48 shows.

The Eagles wrapped their 2025 dates on Nov. 8. Their next show is happening Jan. 23.

A complete schedule can be found at Eagles.com.

