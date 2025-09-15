Eagles founder Bernie Leadon drops ‘Go On Down To Mobile’ from new album, 'Too Late To Be Cool'

Cover of Bernie Leadon's 'Too Late To Be Cool'/Courtesy of Straight Wire Records, Photo Credit: Henry Diltz

Eagles founding member Bernie Leadon is getting ready to drop Too Late To Be Cool, his first solo album in 20 years, and he's just shared another track from the record.

The latest single is "Go On Down To Mobile," which Leadon describes as a song "about a clueless guy having a long-distance relationship" with a gal in Alabama.

This is the third track Leadon has released from Too Late To Be Cool, which is due out Oct. 10. He previously released the emotional song "Too Many Memories," which Leadon says can be somewhat misunderstood.

While the video is sprinkled with archival footage of his time with the Eagles, Leadon tells ABC Audio the song is about more than just that period of his life.

"I mean, it's about my entire life. I've done a lot of things that weren't even music necessarily, including family and traveling all over the place," he says. "And, you know, I've had a really wide, varied life."

He adds, "That's why the second verse talks about 'I've lived many lifetimes in a single go.'"

Leadon also released the track "Just a Little," a fun song about being angry, which he says he enjoyed writing.

"I tried to think of every single possible non-profane way to say I've been royally messed over," he shares. "And so it was a lot of fun to do that."

Too Late To Be Cool is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.