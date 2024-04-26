The Eagles return to the 'Billboard' charts with 'To the Limit: The Essential Collection'

Rhino

By Jill Lances

The Eagles are back on the Billboard charts.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' recently released best-of compilation, To the Limit: The Essential Collection, has landed in the top 10 on several charts. 

The band moved 7,000 copies of the album and 6,500 in physical sales to land at #9 on the Top Album Sales chart. It also lands at #6 on the Top Rock Albums chart and at #8 on both the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart and Top Current Album Sales chart.

On the overall Billboard 200 Album chart, To The Limit: The Essential Collection debuted at #30, which makes it the group's 12th top 40 album.

Of those 12 albums, six went to #1; 1975's One Of These Nights, 1976's Hotel California and Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975, 1979's The Long Run, 1994's Hell Freezes Over, 2007's Long Road Out Of Eden.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!