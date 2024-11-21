Early George Harrison guitar sets record at auction

"George Harrison's iconic Futurama guitar, one of the most important guitars in rock and roll history and formative to The Beatles' sound, has made history at today's auction," said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions. "We're beyond thrilled to add this Harrison guitar to the Julien's Auctions' million-dollar club, which already includes guitars from John Lennon, Eric Clapton, and Kurt Cobain."
This was the first day of the Played, Worn & Torn II auction, which also saw Clapton's stage-played and signed Fender Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster sell for $65,000; Paul McCartney's signed handwritten Q magazine letter to Lennon sell for nine times over the estimate at $28,575; and a 1962 Fender Jazzmaster "Jenny" and 1961 Bandmaster Piggyback amp played by Lennon and Jacky Spelter sell for $63,500.
Day two of Julien's Auctions' Played, Worn & Torn II auction is taking place Thursday.
