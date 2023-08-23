Eddie Vedder donates autographed ukulele to raise money for Maui wildfire relief

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

By Jill Lances

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder is doing even more to raise money for relief efforts following the wildfires that devastated Maui, Hawaii, earlier this month.

The band is already raffling off two signed posters to raise money for those affected by the wildfires. Now, Vedder has donated an autographed ukulele featuring his original artwork to a silent auction for the Maui Mana Wildlife Relief Benefit, an event in Honolulu that includes the auction, a local concert and more.

Bidding is open until Saturday, August 26, at 11:30 p.m. ET, with the current bid for Vedder’s ukulele at $6,000.

Vedder isn't the only rocker lending support. Musician and Hawaii native Jack Johnson has also donated an autographed ukulele to the silent auction, while former AC/DC drummer Chris Slade has donated autographed drumsticks and a drumhead.

"The goal of our Silent Auction is to unite our community in a shared mission of compassion and support," reads a post on the auction's site. "Each bid and contribution made during the auction serves as a tangible step towards rebuilding lives, restoring hope, and fostering a sense of unity."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

