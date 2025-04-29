Eddie Vedder, Green Day & Hozier headlining 2025 Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder has revealed the lineup for the 2025 edition of his Ohana Festival, taking place Sept. 26-28 in Dana Point, California.

The Pearl Jam frontman and his Earthlings solo band will headline, as will Green Day and Hozier.

Other artists on the bill include Kings of Leon, Cage the Elephant, Wet Leg, Garbage, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Kim Deal, Royel Otis and James.

Members of the Pearl Jam Ten Club will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. A general presale will follow on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Thursday at noon PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OhanaFest.com.

