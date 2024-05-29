Eddie Vedder honors Bill Walton during Pearl Jam concert

EDDIE VEDDER ABC (ABC/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Eddie Vedder took a moment during Pearl Jam's concert Tuesday in Seattle to honor late basketball legend Bill Walton, who passed away Monday from cancer.

Speaking to the crowd, Vedder called Walton a "big man with a huge heart" who "cut a wide path of peace and love behind him."

"Godd***** Bill, we miss you already," Vedder continued. "I just wanna state our love for you in public ... Thanks for all the good energy."

During Vedder's remarks, the venue's screen showed a photo of Walton attending a Pearl Jam show in San Diego.

You can watch footage of Vedder's tribute on Pearl Jam's Instagram.

In addition to being a Pearl Jam fan, Walton was famous for being a Deadhead, and several Grateful Dead members shared their love following his passing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!