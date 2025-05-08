Eddie Vedder pays tribute to 'great human' Jack White at Nashville show

Eddie Vedder gave Jack White a nice shoutout during Pearl Jam's show in Nashville on Tuesday.

In footage from the concert, Vedder tells the crowd that he's playing the "Seven Nation Army" rocker's signature Fender TripleSonic guitar, which White had personally given to him.

"He's just a great human," Vedder said of White.

Speaking on White's Third Man Records label, Vedder continued, "You wanna know the secret between having a quality product and making money? The secret is you won't make money, but you'll make people happy."

"That's what we've seen Jack do," Vedder concluded. "I'm very proud to be his friend, and thank you Jack for my nice new guitar."

Pearl Jam then launched into a rendition of their song "Green Disease." White reposted fan-shot footage of Vedder's speech and the performance on his Instagram.

There's been a lot of mutual love between White and Vedder lately. In March, they performed a cover of Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" together during a show in Tokyo, and a few days later, White shared that Vedder had gifted him a Chicago Cubs jersey.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.