Eddie Vedder plays "Better Man" and covers Tom Petty with Post Malone at charity concert

Eddie Vedder performed with noted grunge enthusiast Post Malone during a charity concert on Saturday, February 17, benefiting the Pearl Jam frontman's EB Research Partnership organization.

During the event, Post joined Vedder for an acoustic rendition of PJ's "Better Man." The pair also performed a cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down."

Malone has previously covered "Better Man" on his own and has also put his spin on another grunge classic, Alice in Chains' "Them Bones." Additionally, he famously performed a Nirvana covers set in 2020.

You can watch footage of the Post/Vedder "Better Man" collaboration via the EB Research Partnership's Instagram Story. Malone also posted a video of a him rehearsing a cover of another Tom Petty song, "American Girl," backstage with Vedder on his Instagram.

EB Research Partnership, which Vedder co-founded with his wife, Jill, endeavors to find a cure for epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that causes painful skin blisters.

