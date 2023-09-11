Eddie Vedder raffling tickets to upcoming Seattle benefit concerts

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder is auctioning off tickets to his upcoming solo benefit concerts, taking place October 23 and 24 at Seattle's Benaroya Hall.

Should you win the contest, you'll get two tickets for seats in the first 10 rows of the shows, round trip travel and a three-night hotel stay. You'll also be allowed access to each night's exclusive post-show reception.

Donations to the raffle will support the EB Research Partnership, which Vedder and his wife, Jill, founded in support of those with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that causes painful skin blisters. The shows will also raise money for the EB Research Partnership.

The raffle is open now until October 12 via the platform Fandiem. For more info, visit Fandiem.com/eddievedder.

Vedder is also playing a solo show at his upcoming Southern California Ohana Festival, taking place September 29 to October 1. Pearl Jam, meanwhile, is currently on a U.S. tour, though their latest scheduled show, originally set for September 10 in Indianapolis, was postponed due to illness.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.