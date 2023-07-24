Eddie Vedder's daughter corrects Swfitie confusing her dad for Pedro Pascal

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour arrived in the land of grunge over the weekend with shows at Seattle's Lumen Field on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23.

Eddie Vedder was in attendance alongside his family, but not everyone recognized the Pearl Jam frontman as the grunge royalty that he is. One Swiftie on TikTok shared a photo of Vedder in the crowd, only to identify him as The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal.

Many took to the TikTok's comment to correctly name Vedder, including his own daughter Olivia, who wrote, "That's fully my dad."

For what it's worth, both Vedder and Pascal have a connection to The Last of Us. Pascal, of course, plays main character Joel in the HBO series, while Pearl Jam's music is featured both in the show and in the video game series on which it's based.

Meanwhile, you can see more of the Vedder family's adventures at the Swift show via Eddie's wife Jill's Instagram.

In addition to welcoming the Vedders, Swift's trip to Seattle also included a surprise appearance by HAIM, who joined Taylor onstage during the Saturday show for the live debut of their collaborative song "no body no crime."

