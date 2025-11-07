Elton John among 2026 Grammy nominees

Elton John is among the nominees for the 2026 Grammys.

The Rocket Man's collaboration with Brandi Carlile, "Never Too Late," recorded for his documentary of the same name, is up for best song written for visual media. The pair's collaborative album, Who Believes in Angels?, is nominated in the best traditional pop vocal album category.

Other Grammy nominees include the Devo documentary Devo for best music film and Joni Mitchell's Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) for best historical album.

The 2026 Grammys will air Feb. 1 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.