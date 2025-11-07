Elton John among 2026 Grammy nominees

ELTON JOHN Elton John. (Disney/Abigail Nilsson) (Abigail Nilsson/The Walt Disney Company)
By Josh Johnson

Elton John is among the nominees for the 2026 Grammys.

The Rocket Man's collaboration with Brandi Carlile, "Never Too Late," recorded for his documentary of the same name, is up for best song written for visual media. The pair's collaborative album, Who Believes in Angels?, is nominated in the best traditional pop vocal album category.

Other Grammy nominees include the Devo documentary Devo for best music film and Joni Mitchell's Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) for best historical album.

The 2026 Grammys will air Feb. 1 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!