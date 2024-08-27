Elton John doc 'Never Too Late' to debut on Disney+, feature new original song

Elton John's new documentary is screening at multiple film festivals this fall, but you'll be able to watch it at home in December.

Elton John: Never Too Late will arrive on Disney+ on Dec. 13. It'll take a look at Elton's extraordinary 50-year career through the lens of preparations for his final North American tour date at LA's Dodger Stadium. The movie will also feature a new, original song by Elton. There's no word on whether that song will be included on the new album that Elton and Bernie Taupin have said they've completed.

If you'd rather see Elton on the big screen, the doc will also have a limited theatrical run starting Nov. 15 in the U.S. and the U.K. And if you want to see the actual concert that Elton is preparing for, you can watch Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium on Disney+ now. Elton became an EGOT winner in January 2024 when he won an Emmy for that special.

As previously reported, Never Too Late will get its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September, followed by screenings at the New York Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival.

