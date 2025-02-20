Elton John to headline Singapore Grand Prix

Remember how Elton John said he didn't want to tour anymore because he was tired of traveling all over the place and wanted to be home with his family? Well, he just booked a gig in Singapore.

Two years after ending his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton will headline the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 on Oct. 5.

Elton has another live show coming up, as well: He and Brandi Carlile will headline the London Palladium on March 26 as part of a special show promoting their new joint album, Who Believes In Angels?, due out April 4.

Elton won't be performing during the Oscars March 2, due to the producers' decision not to have live performances of the tracks nominated for best original song. But we may still see him up on the podium if he and Brandi win for "Never Too Late," from the Disney+ documentary of the same name.

