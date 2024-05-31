Elton John marks 5th anniversary of 'Rocketman' film: "Still amazes me"

On May 31, 2019, Rocketman, the biopic based on Elton John's life, opened in the U.S. Five years later, Elton is looking back on that day with an Instagram post.

Next to a clip from the movie of Taron Egerton as Elton performing "Crocodile Rock," Elton wrote, "5 years since this movie hit the screens and it still amazes me to see fans around the world connect with my story and have it resonate with people."

"Rocketman was more than just a movie for me – it was a journey through my life's ups and downs, a life so crazy that only by creating a musical fantasy could we truly bring it to life!" he continued. "Thanks to the filmmakers and everyone who made it a hit and to all of you for the incredible support. Your love means everything."

The clip notes that the movie has an 89% "Fresh" rating on RottenTomatoes.com and was given five-star reviews by a number of publications. It also won multiple awards, including the Golden Globe Best Actor - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Egerton, and an Oscar for Elton and Bernie Taupin for the original song they wrote for it: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.