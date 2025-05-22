Elton John marks Bernie Taupin's 75th birthday with sweet post

Elton John's career might have been very different if he hadn't met Bernie Taupin way back in 1967, so it's no wonder he wished his songwriting partner a happy milestone birthday on Thursday.

Elton, 78, posted a photo of him and Bernie sitting together in the '70s. "Happy 75th Brithday, Bernie!" he wrote. "Over 50 years of friendship and we're still going strong. Forever grateful to be creating and collaborating with you. Love you!"

Elton and Bernie's most recent collaboration is Who Believes In Angels?, the album they teamed up with Brandi Carlile and producer Andrew Watt to make. And, of course, Bernie wrote the lyrics to all of Elton's biggest and most beloved hits, from "Rocket Man" and "I'm Still Standing" to "Your Song," "Tiny Dancer" and "Candle in the Wind."

Bernie documented his life and career, including his partnership with Elton, in his 2023 memoir, Scattershot. In 2023, Elton inducted Bernie into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 2024, it was announced that a documentary about Taupin is in the works, featuring interviews with the likes of Ringo Starr, Annie Lennox and The Who's Pete Townshend.

