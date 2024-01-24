Elton John releasing behind-the-scenes book of Farewell tour memories

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour may be in the rearview mirror, but the memories will last forever.

The Rocket Man has announced a new book, Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life On Tour, which offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at the record-breaking tour, from its kickoff in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 2018 to its final show in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2023.

On Instagram, Elton writes, "It’s been a beautiful journey creating this book and remembering the people and places that shaped an incredible chapter in my life. As well as the stories and memories — not just from this tour but from throughout my career — I’ve included unreleased photography and memorabilia that I hope give you never-before-seen insights of my life on the road."

The book, which costs $59, also includes a forward by Elton's husband, David Furnish, and the tour's creative director. It's out September 24, but if you're a member of Elton's Rocket Club or buy it through his official store, you'll get yours two weeks early. You can visit store.eltonjohn.com to preorder it now.

