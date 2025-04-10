Elton John says he's done with musicals, but he's already at work on next album

Elton John recently launched two musicals, one of which was a success and the other of which was a flop. That may or may not be why he's giving them up for good.

The stage version of The Devil Wears Prada, for which Elton wrote the music, is currently playing at London's Dominion Theatre with Vanessa Williams in the starring role. His other musical, Tammy Faye, closed last year after just 29 regular performances on Broadway due to bad reviews and poor ticket sales.

Elton, who's won one Tony Award and has been nominated for several more, tells The Evening Standard, "I don't think I have another musical in me."

But while musicals will now join touring on the list of things that Elton isn't going to do anymore, he says recording is still a going concern. In fact, he's already working on the follow-up to Who Believes in Angels?, which came out April 4.

"My next record won't be anything like this one," he says of the collaborative project with Brandi Carlile. "I really want to do another dance track ... I've got two songs already written that are pretty damn good."

And Elton's husband and manager, David Furnish, tells MusicWeek, "I think we would like to find more opportunities for Elton to work with young artists, in terms of future collaborations."

"I know there’s lots of people he would love to work with, people that he admires, and also to find a way to do that in a more official capacity. ... [F]or that to become, not just a hobby, but something that is a little bit more official.”

