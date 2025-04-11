Elton John scores his 10th UK #1 album with 'Who Believes In Angels?'

Elton John and Brandi Carlile hit the promo trail hard for their new album, Who Believes In Angels?, and it's paid off ... with Elton's second U.K. #1 album in six months.

Back in January, Elton's best-of album Diamonds hit #1 after being on the charts for 374 weeks. Now, Who Believes In Angels? has also topped the chart. That makes Elton one of only five artists in the past 35 years who've had two number ones within a six-month period. The others? David Bowie, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

In an email to members of his Rocket fan club, Elton writes, "Who Believes In Angels? is officially my tenth Number One album in the UK! I can hardly believe it. I've had the most extraordinary career, but this moment feels deeply special."

"This album came from a very personal place. It was born from love and the desire to challenge myself and say something new," he continues. "I had nerves going into it – real nerves. After all these years, I still feel the weight of wanting to do something that moves people, that challenges me, and most of all, that lives up to the extraordinary talents I was lucky enough to collaborate with."

"I wanted this record to rise to the occasion. I hoped it would speak to where I am now – as a musician, as a father, as a husband," he notes. "That it has resonated means more to me than I can express. To reach #1 with this album… it’s overwhelming. I am so proud of what we created, and so thankful to you for supporting it."

