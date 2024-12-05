Elton John on whether it was hard to look back at his career in new documentary, 'Elton John: Never Too Late'

Elton John sits down with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts for a new interview airing Dec. 11, ahead of the Dec. 13 premiere of his new Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late.

In a new preview of the sit-down, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer talks about whether or not it was difficult to watch some of the more challenging times in his life for the film.

“A bit. Because I hadn’t seen a lot of that footage,” Elton shares. “But what it did, it confirmed in myself that those were great songs … I played well and had a great band. The records were amazing. I tend to forget that because I don’t listen to the past of, my past anyway.”

Elton noted that watching the film made him reflect on how he made 13 albums in such a short time while touring and doing interviews, and he came to an interesting conclusion.

“There was no internet, there was no mobile phones and there were no paparazzi so we didn’t have distractions,” he said. “Artists today have so many different distractions. It’s a different ballgame.”

He added, “I’m so grateful that I grew up in that era.”

Speaking of Elton's documentary, the rocker just shared a new clip from the film on Instagram, featuring John Lennon talking about their relationship. "Elton and I are very close," Lennon says in the clip. The film also promises to feature never-before seen footage of Lennon joining Elton onstage after his Thanksgiving 1974 Madison Square Garden show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.