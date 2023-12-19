Elton John's big holiday giveaway includes albums ... and makeup

ABC/Craig Sjodin

By Andrea Dresdale

Elton John is celebrating his momentous year, which saw him bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to a close, by giving holiday gifts to his fans.

Elton wrote on Instagram, "2023 has been an incredible year and I'm so grateful to all my fans who have supported me. As a big thank-you, I want to give away a bunch of my records and a Charlotte Tilbury gift set I've signed."

He added, "All you have to do is tag your friend who deserves a treat this holiday in the comments for a chance to win!"

The Charlotte Tilbury gift set is part of Elton's partnership with the cosmetics brand: He starred in a new holiday campaign for the makeup, set to his "Step Into Christmas." He also signed off on a Rocket Collection of makeup for the brand, with proceeds going to his AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund.

If makeup isn't your thing, there are plenty of albums to win: a copy of Elton's Don't Shoot Me I'm Only the Piano Player album on red marble vinyl; a 50th anniversary Madman Across the Water limited-edition vinyl; a two-LP vinyl version of Diamonds, his best-of collection; a 7-inch green vinyl 50th anniversary edition of "Step Into Christmas;" and a blue vinyl pressing of his 2021 album, The Lockdown Sessions.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

