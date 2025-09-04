Elton John's 'Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy' getting 50th anniversary edition

The first album ever to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart is getting a 50th anniversary edition release this fall.

Elton John's Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, originally released in 1975, was Elton's ninth album in six years. A concept album about Elton and lyricist Bernie Taupin's career beginnings, it only produced one big hit — "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" — but is revered by fans and critics alike.

The album was RIAA-certified Gold the day of its release due to preorders and was the first album to enter the Billboard 200 at #1, where it stayed for seven weeks.

Oct. 24 will see the release of the 50th anniversary edition on multiple formats, including digital, a two-LP and a two-CD set, as well as a single LP, Live at Midsummer Music, Wembley Stadium 1975. It documented a concert in which Elton played the brand-new album from start to finish, disappointing fans who wanted to hear the hits. All versions are available for preorder now.

The digital, LP and CD versions include the original album, unreleased session demos and Elton's live 2005 performances of some of the tracks. There's also a 28-page booklet that includes Elton's 1974 diary entries.

Elton says in a statement, "I think it’s the best thing we ever did. The songs were strong, Bernie’s lyrics were brilliant ... seeing it go to Number One faster than anything I’d ever released felt like vindication, like the culmination of everything Bernie and I had fought for."

Bernie adds that the album "chronicled a very special time in our lives."

"Hearing this album once again 50 years on reminds me of how very deep our bond of friendship and creativity ran," Bernie says.

