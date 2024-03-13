Elton John's husband says an Elton jukebox musical's possible, if it's "exciting and different"

While Elton John has written original music for successful Broadway shows -- and has even won a Tony Award for his trouble -- there's never been a so-called "jukebox musical" that features all of his classic hits. Elton's husband and manager, David Furnish, says doing one is a possibility, but it would have to stand out from the others.

"Jukebox musicals" either tell an original story and incorporate an artist's hits into the narrative -- such as Movin' Out, Mamma Mia!, Once Upon a One More Time, Jagged Little Pill and We Will Rock You -- or tell the life story of an artist, such as Jersey Boys, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, The Cher Show, MJ the Musical and Tina.

Speaking to The Sun, Furnish said, "A catalog musical? We're always looking at it ... I think if we wanted to do it, we would want to do it in a way that was really innovative and really exciting and different. We're open to any great ideas and it's a wonderful catalog."

Furnish pointed out, "But at the moment, with the two other musicals, we’re quite busy as it is.”

Elton's musical The Devil Wears Prada, based on the Meryl Streep film of the same name, will debut in London's West End in October, with Vanessa Williams as fearsome fashion editor Miranda Priestly. Later this year Elton's other new musical, Tammy Faye, will open on Broadway.

Furnish also addressed the fact that Elton couldn't walk the red carpet at his annual Oscar Viewing Party due to his recent knee replacement. "He’s doing amazing," said Furnish. "He’s having another knee done in a couple of weeks and by the time the summer rolls around, he’ll have two brand-new spanking knees."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.