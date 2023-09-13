Elton John's musical 'The Devil Wears Prada' to open in London in October 2024

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Elton John's musical version of The Devil Wears Prada, which was savaged by critics when it ran last year in Chicago, is opening on London's West End next year.

According to Playbill, this production of the musical will have a new director and a "totally new creative team." The music is still written by Elton, with lyrics by Shaina Taub, but the West End Theatre website reports that this show will be a "brand-new reimagined production" that has been "substantially reworked."

The show is, of course, based on the 2003 book by Lauren Weisberger, which spawned the hit 2006 movie of the same name starring Meryl Streep as the imperious fashion editor Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as her hapless assistant Andy.

The show will get a preview in Plymouth, England, in July of 2024 before it opens at the West End's Dominion Theatre in October of 2024.

Variety dinged the Chicago production for its "sincere and fairly dull songs" and "overly respectful and frankly miscalculated approach to its source materials."

