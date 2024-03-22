Elton John's new Broadway musical 'Tammy Faye' starts previews this fall

Elton John's latest musical will hit Broadway on October 19, and tickets are going on sale the last week of March.

The musical, Tammy Faye, was a hit in London last year and is coming to Broadway's Palace Theatre, with previews starting October 19. The tickets go on sale to the public on March 27, but members of Elton's Rocket Club can access a presale now.

Tammy Faye stars Katie Brayben and Andrew Rannells as real-life televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker, who built a media empire with their TV show The PTL Club. After Bakker was sent to prison for fraud and conspiracy in 1989, Tammy Faye divorced him and married megachurch builder Roe Messner.

Known for her glamorous image and layers of makeup, Tammy Faye, who died in 2007, became a gay icon by preaching compassion for people with HIV/AIDS and support for the LGBTQ community. Jessica Chastain won an Oscar for playing her in the 2021 movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Elton wrote the music for the show, while Jake Shears of the group Scissor Sisters wrote the lyrics. The musical, which premiered last fall, was nominated for four Olivier Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Tony Awards.

"Broadway is the place where the greatest stories are told," Elton says in a video announcing the news. "And Tammy Faye's story was made for the stage. ... Sharing this with you, here, feels like coming home."

Elton's other musicals include Billy Elliott, The Lion King and Aida, as well as Lestat, which flopped in 2006. He also has a musical version of The Devil Wears Prada coming to London's West End this year.

