Elton John’s “Rocket Man” joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Elton John is celebrating a new milestone. The rocker just revealed on social media that his classic tune "Rocket Man" has reached 1 billion streams on Spotify.

"Thank you to all of you who keep listening and streaming," Elton wrote, "it brings me so much joy that this song continues to mean so much to you all after all of these years."

"Rocket Man" is the second Elton song to reach 1 billon streams on Spotify. His first was his Dua Lipa collaboration "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)," which joined the Billions Club in July 2022.

Released in April 1972, "Rocket Man" was the lead single off Elton's album Honky Château. It went on to become one of Elton's signature tunes and has been certified three-times Platinum by the RIAA.

