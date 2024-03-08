Elvis Costello & Daryl Hall announce co-headlining tour

Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall are teaming up for a new co-headlining tour.

The trek, which will feature Costello backed by his longtime band The Imposters with Charlie Sexton, will kick off June 2 in Troutdale, Oregon, and hit such cities as Seattle, San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, Boston and more before wrapping July 25 in Vienna, Virginia.

"It’s fantastic to be able to rekindle a musical relationship. Get ready for lots of great music," Hall shares. Costello adds, "We are looking forward to kicking off the show in style in the certainty that Daryl will deliver a slam-bang finish.”

Artists presales kick off Monday, March 11, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at elviscostello.com and darylhall.com.

Costello is about to head out on a tour of Australia and Japan, which kicks off with an appearance at Bluesfest Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia, on March 28 and 29.

Hall most recently toured with Todd Rundgren, playing a handful of shows on the West Coast in October and November. In January, he launched a new season of his series Live from Daryl's House, with all 90 episodes now streaming on YouTube.

