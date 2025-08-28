Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette to feature in new MGM+ docuseries 'Words + Music'

It's like MTV Unplugged crossed with VH1 Storytellers — with some new technology added in.
Words + Music, a new TV series based on the Audible audio series of the same name, is coming to MGM+ Nov. 30. Among the artists who'll be featured in the first episodes are Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, John Legend and Alanis Morissette.
Like Unplugged and Storytellers, each episode will feature artists sharing the stories behind their most iconic songs, followed by performances of those songs, either solo or with a band. There will also be an immersive video experience, courtesy of a stage that includes a 79-by-80-foot LED screen and 105 motion capture cameras, according to a press release.
Toffler tells Variety that some of the visuals include photos from Crow's childhood and Costello's original artwork.
Also involved in the show are Alex Coletti, who produced Costello's original Unplugged 30 years ago, and Bill Flanagan, who co-created VH1 Storytellers.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.