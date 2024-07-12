Elvis Costello announces changes to Connecticut show due to band illness

Elvis Costello is once again adjusting his show due to illness in his band.

The rocker announced on his Instagram Story that Imposter bassist Davey Faragher and special guest guitarist Charlie Seton are still unable to take the stage, so like his show in Philadelphia on Wednesday, he’ll be performing as a trio at his Friday show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“THIS IS AS CLOSE TO THE ATTRACTIONS AS YOU ARE EVER GOING TO GET,” he writes, explaining that he’ll be taking the stage with drummer Pete Thomas and longtime collaborator Steve Nieve, ﻿both members of his previous band the Attractions, “for a unique trio performance.”

He adds, “Tonight’s show promises even more new arrangements and different song choices.”

Costello explained at his Philly show that Faragher and Sexton had “fallen afoul of a bad piece of fish.”

He writes in his latest post that he hopes they “will soon return to match fitness after illness," but adds, "you should not miss the opportunity to see E.C. and his 'Attractive' cohorts in action."

Costello is currently on tour with Daryl Hall. After Friday's show they play Boston on Sunday. A complete list of dates can be found at elviscotstello.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.