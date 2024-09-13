Elvis Costello revisits 1986 album 'King Of America' with massive six-disc box set

Elvis Costello is revisiting his 1986 album, King Of America, by doing a super deep dive, not just into that album, but all the albums he made in the U.S. over the last 40 years.

This musical project, titled King Of America and Other Realms, is due out Nov 1. The centerpiece is a six-disc boxed set that includes the original remastered album, and a disc of demos and outtakes from 1985. There's also a disc that documents a 1987 concert at London's Royal Albert Hall, and three discs of songs — featuring collaborations, demos, outtakes and live recordings — from albums that Costello recorded in America and released between 1989 and 2018.

Those albums include 1989's Spike; 2004's The Delivery Man; 2006's The River In Reverse; 2008's Momofuku; 2009's Secret, Profane & Sugarcane; 2010's National Ransom; and 2018's Look Now.

The six-CD box set comes with a 35-page essay by Costello, plus rare and unseen photos, in a 57-page booklet. For a full track listing, visit Elvis' official online store.

If that's a bit too much Elvis for you, King Of America and Other Realms is also available as a double CD, featuring the new remaster of the album and highlights of the box set. The new remaster will also be available on 140-gram black vinyl and limited-edition 140-gram gold nugget-colored vinyl.

The first taste of the project is the 2024 remaster of the King Of America track "Indoor Fireworks." Other tracks of interest include a first draft version of the album's single, "Brilliant Mistake," and collaborations with Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, Rosanne Cash and Kris Kristofferson.

