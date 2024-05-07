Enter Kelly: ﻿'American Idol'﻿ winner delivers cover of Metallica's "Sad But True"

In news that's certainly not sad but definitely is true, Kelly Clarkson has covered a Metallica song.

The pop star and inaugural American Idol winner put her spin on the Black Album cut "Sad But True" during the Kellyoke segment on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson's rendition began as a piano ballad before rocking out to the song's signature guitar riff. Following the performance, Clarkson noted that one of her producers, Megan Barry, is a "hardcore Metallica fan" who's seen them live seven times.

"We all love Metallica here," Clarkson continued. "I never thought I'd sing Metallica on daytime television, I'm just gonna be real with you. But we're doing it and we did it and it was awesome."

Metallica also posted Clarkson's cover on their Instagram.

