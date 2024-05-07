Enter Kelly: ﻿'American Idol'﻿ winner delivers cover of Metallica's "Sad But True"

Blackened Recordings

By Josh Johnson

In news that's certainly not sad but definitely is true, Kelly Clarkson has covered a Metallica song.

The pop star and inaugural American Idol winner put her spin on the Black Album cut "Sad But True" during the Kellyoke segment on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson's rendition began as a piano ballad before rocking out to the song's signature guitar riff. Following the performance, Clarkson noted that one of her producers, Megan Barry, is a "hardcore Metallica fan" who's seen them live seven times.

"We all love Metallica here," Clarkson continued. "I never thought I'd sing Metallica on daytime television, I'm just gonna be real with you. But we're doing it and we did it and it was awesome."

Metallica also posted Clarkson's cover on their Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!