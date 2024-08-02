Enter leg two: Metallica's M72 world tour returns to North America Friday

METALLICA ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Metallica's M72 world tour returns to North America Friday.

The metal legends will headline Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, followed by two-night stands in Chicago, Minneapolis, Edmonton and Seattle. They'll then play four shows in Mexico City.

Openers include the reformed Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch, Mammoth WVH, Ice Nine Kills and Greta Van Fleet.

The M72 tour launched in 2023 and supports Metallica's latest album, 72 Seasons. For each stop, the "Enter Sandman" rockers are playing two completely unique set lists with no repeats.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Metallica.com.

