Enter Plastic-men: Metallica announces new Funko Pop! figures

By Josh Johnson

Metallica is once again off to Funko Pop! land.

The metal legends have announced another collaboration with the toy company to produce a new line of 'Tallica-inspired editions of its popular big-headed vinyl figures.

The latest Metallica Funkos are specifically themed around the band's latest album, 2023's 72 Seasons, and include recreations of all four members: James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo.

You can preorder your set now via Metallica's web store.

Metallica has collaborated with Funko four times previously.

